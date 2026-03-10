Is Sidney Crosby playing today, March 10, for Penguins vs Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh?

Sidney Crosby is not expected to play in tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was placed on injured reserve in late February after getting hurt in the Winter Olympics.

While “Sid the Kid” has recently been spotted skating in a non-contact capacity, Penguins head coach Dan Muse didn’t confirm whether Crosby would travel to Raleigh for the Metropolitan Division clash at Lenovo Center.

The timing couldn’t be tougher, as the Penguins are also navigating the absence of Evgeni Malkin, who is currently serving a five-game suspension. With both legendary centers seemingly unavailable, they must rely on their depth and defensive structure.

Why wouldn’t Sidney Crosby play tonight?

Sidney Crosby might not play tonight because he is recovering from a lower-body injury suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics while representing Team Canada. The injury occurred during the quarterfinal game against Czechia, when his leg bent awkwardly while trying to avoid a hit.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2026 (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After returning to the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed the veteran center on injured reserve and announced he would miss at least four weeks as he recovers. Before the injury, he was having another productive season, posting 59 points in 56 games and continuing to serve as the team’s captain and offensive leader.

When could Sidney Crosby return to play?

Sidney Crosby could potentially return in mid-to-late March if his recovery continues on schedule. The Penguins initially announced a minimum four-week recovery timeline, which started after the injury in mid-February.

Based on that timeline, his earliest realistic return window would fall around March 18–21, depending on how he responds to treatment and conditioning work.

Head coach Dan Muse indicated that Crosby has already returned to the ice for skating sessions, an important step in the rehabilitation process, although the team has not yet cleared him for game action.

There is also optimism inside the organization that he may rejoin the lineup soon if there are no setbacks. Some reports suggest the Penguins could target a return around March 21 in a home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Until then, the franchise will continue monitoring their captain’s progress carefully, knowing that his return could provide a major boost as the team pushes toward the postseason.