Alex Bregman draws interest from World Series favorite amid stalled talks with Red Sox

Most teams around MLB thought Alex Bregman would re-sign with the Boston Red Sox no matter what. However, as weeks go by and a contract has yet to be agreed upon, the window has certainly opened for other suitors. On that note, a franchise with heavy World Series aspirations is now reportedly in on the star third baseman.

After falling at the gates of eternal glory in the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t leaving anything to chance. In a salary-cap–less MLB, that means making significant splashes in the offseason.

The Blue Jays are definitely not pinching pennies. Now, they could be in pursuit of Bregman, who is seeking a big contract. Bregman’s price tag might go against Boston’s policy, but certainly not Toronto’s.

“Add the Toronto Blue Jays to the list of teams showing interest in free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal commented recently on the Bregman sweepstakes in free agency.

How much is Bregman asking for?

According to a report posted by The Athletic, Bregman is seeking a deal in the vicinity of six years and $171 million. Coming off a big year with the Red Sox, Bregman bet on himself by opting out of the final two seasons of his $120 million contract.

Now, his payday demandsclearly reflect how highly Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, value their work—and for good reason. Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462, while hitting 18 home runs and driving in 62 runs in 114 appearances for Boston.

Blue Jays could make yet another splash

Toronto kickstarted its MLB offseason by signing starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract. It was the biggest deal the Blue Jays have ever handed to a free agent, yet it wasn’t the only investment they made. Toronto has also added Tyler Rogers (three years, $37 million), Cody Ponce (three years, $30 million), and Chase Lee via trade with the Detroit Tigers.

Such moves could be enough for other franchises to stay off the market for years, but the organization in The Six is different. After coming just short of the World Series, the Blue Jays are going all in—and with Bregman still undecided, the prospect of joining a clear-cut favorite could be enough to lure him away from the Red Sox.

