When was the last time Team USA beat Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?

Team USA, despite being one of the favorites in the World Baseball Classic, has rarely had easy moments against Mexico, a team that has beaten them three times and against whom the Americans last recorded a win 20 years ago.

The most recent time Team USA defeated Mexico came in 2006, when they won 2–0 in a first-round game of the WBC. That stage of the tournament is also known as the pool stage. The game lasted two hours and was part of Pool B on March 7.

After that victory, Mexico went on to win three consecutive games against Team USA, including another matchup in 2006 during the second round, which also functioned like a pool stage where the top two teams from each group advanced to the championship round.

Team USA’s record against Mexico

Team USA has one win and three losses against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic since 2006. It has been a difficult stretch for the national team, and even with star-studded rosters, including players like Mike Trout, who wasn’t able to participate in the 2026 edition, that hasn’t been enough to beat Mexico.

2006: First round — USA wins 2–0

2006: Second round — Mexico wins 2–1

2013: First round — Mexico wins 5–2

2023: First round — Mexico wins 11–5

The memorable 11–5 loss Team USA suffered in 2023 was one of the most notable games in the rivalry. Mexico jumped out to an early lead, and it’s also worth noting that the U.S. didn’t have its best arms on the mound. Nick Martinez was the starter and lost control during the first two innings.

For Team USA to hold a winning record against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, they would need to win three straight games, essentially creating a winning streak similar to the one Mexico has maintained over the past 20 years.