Video: Aaron Judge and Roman Anthony blast two home runs vs. Mexico in the 2026 WBC

Aaron Judge and Roman Anthony showed no mercy against Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, blasting two powerful home runs to right field, a 364-foot shot by Judge and a 417-foot drive by Anthony, once again proving why the national team still carries the favorite’s label.

The moment came after Mexico made a pitching change. They had Manny Barreda, a former New York Yankees draft pick, on the mound and he had the top of Team USA’s batting order completely under control. But Mexico brought in Jesús Cruz, and that change opened the door for Judge and Anthony to take advantage.

Judge delivered the first two runs of the game, followed by Anthony, marking a historic moment of sorts, Team USA had never before started a game against Mexico with the lead. Those home runs allowed the Americans to finally put the first runs on the scoreboard.

