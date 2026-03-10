Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants and Browns lose bidding war with Patriots for Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker

Alijah Vera-Tucker will no longer be a New York Jets player: he chose the New England Patriots over the Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

By Matías Persuh

Alijah Vera-Tucker #75.
Alijah Vera-Tucker #75.

Perhaps in one of the busiest moments in the NFL since the beginning of the year, several players have already made decisions about their future. Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played as a guard for the New York Jets, is now a player for the New England Patriots, after turning down offers from both the Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

In a deal that was finalized in the final hours of Monday, Vera-Tucker agreed to join Foxborough with a three-year, $42 million deal that can be worth up to $48 million, according to Diana Russini via X.

Two of the teams that also strongly competed to keep him were the Giants and the Browns, with the New York team having the best chances. However, one detail tipped the balance in favor of the Patriots.

As reported by NFL reporter Connor Hughes, the player and the Big Apple franchise reached an impasse over the length of the contract, which could not be resolved and erased the chances of John Harbaugh adding an important defensive player.

New England adds a pillar to its defense

While Vera-Tucker’s impact is undeniable when he is on the field—proven by his elite 77.7 PFF grade in his last healthy stretch—his recent history with the Jets was defined by bad luck, including a torn triceps that cost him the entire 2025 season.

Patriots reportedly in the mix for AJ Brown as Eagles’ expected demands emerge

see also

Patriots reportedly in the mix for AJ Brown as Eagles’ expected demands emerge

For the Patriots in 2026, the guard is expected to slot in as the starting left guard, creating a formidable wall alongside young star Will Campbell to protect quarterback Drake Maye.

If he can overcome his injury woes (having missed 41 games over the last four years), New England is getting a versatile blocker who can solidify an offensive line that was instrumental in their recent Super Bowl run.

