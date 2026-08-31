Red Sox’ Sonny Gray reveals reason for his break, rules out injury

Sonny Gray’s Boston Red Sox begin their series against the Seattle Mariners at home at Fenway Park. The BoSox are looking to stay alive in the AL East race.

The recent decisive loss to the New York Yankees left the Boston Red Sox with plenty to think about. Interim manager Chad Tracy now faces a crucial stretch of the season, meaning he will have to give certain players some much-needed rest, with Sonny Gray among them.

According to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey, Gray will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, but he could be available over the weekend. The good news is that the decision is not related to any injury.

“Take a few extra days, get your body right,” the pitcher said per Healey on X. With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the BoSox are still fighting for a Wild Card spot and a chance to make the postseason.

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Making it to the finish line at full strength

Sonny Gray’s been an absolute cornerstone for the Red Sox rotation this season, quietly putting together a massive 16-4 record across 25 starts with a sharp 2.82 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and 128 strikeouts over 143.2 innings. It’s clear that Tracy needs him at 100% during this crucial stretch of the season.

Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning.

Pushing his start back against the Baltimore Orioles is a proactive move to keep his arm fresh for October; as the clear ace of this staff, keeping Gray healthy and sharp isn’t just a bonus for Boston—it’s the entire key to them making a deep postseason run.

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Boston eyes a spot in the playoffs

The Red Sox are locked in a tight neck-and-neck battle with the New York Yankees, both trying to run down the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East with just 25 games left in the regular season. Holding a 74-63 record, Boston kicks off September at Fenway Park with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners (Aug 31 – Sep 2) before heading out on a road trip to face the division-rival Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Sep 3–6).

The BoSox then will return home to Boston for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (Sep 7–9), making this home-and-away stretch essential if they want to leapfrog both New York and Tampa Bay in time for October.