Ketel Marte clarifies his controversy with fans following his return to the Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte was booed by Arizona Diamondbacks fans following his return from injury. He later addressed the situation talking to the press.

Ketel Marte returned to Chase Field after being sidelined with an injury, but he did not have the best of receptions. The Arizona Diamondbacks fans booed him following his comments, which, according to the player himself, were not intentional, but rather because he did not properly understand the question asked by the journalist.

“Going back to the press conference, when the question was asked, I didn’t really quite understand the word that was used,” he said, via Arizona Sports. “I’m never going to stop loving my fans and that’s what I want them to understand.”

During a press conference, Marte was asked if he had any kind of message for the fans following his injury. The player, in silence, shook his head to indicate that he did not, something that clearly did not sit well with the D-Backs fanbase.

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It is well known how important the Dominican second baseman is to Torey Lovullo’s team. It will be a matter of seeing how the games unfold to determine whether the relationship between both sides can be repaired during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

Ketel Marte after the game said he misunderstood the question asked to him pregame on if he had any message for the fans, a question he shook his head no to.



"I'm never going to stop loving my fans and that's what I want them to understand." https://t.co/2AnYklx6Pa pic.twitter.com/pMw8EJ7SbA — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 1, 2026

Lovullo wasn’t surprised by Marte being booed

Ketel Marte’s arrival on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies was far from easy. The team’s manager revealed that the boos did not surprise him, but said that his player rose to the occasion.

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“I think he handled it very well,” the manager said, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Marte’s experience allowed him to rise above the situation, which he will have to somehow remedy moving forward.

Ketel Marte is getting LOUD BOOS from the Diamondbacks fans 😳



(via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/fRO4ZioRaG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2026

Marte’s performance against the Phillies

In his return to the lineup, Ketel Marte gave the Diamondbacks a slight spark in their late-game comeback push against the Phillies. After drawing a free pass in the sixth, he came through with a base hit in the eighth, though Arizona ultimately fell just short in a tight 2-1 loss.