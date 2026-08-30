NY Giants’ officially announce decision on Najee Harris in roster deadline: RB depth chart confirmed for 2026 season

The New York Giants have finalized their running back room for the 2026 season.

The New York Giants have finalized their running back room for the 2026 NFL season, and there were no major surprises when it came to the number of players retained.

John Harbaugh decided to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster: Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. The biggest question heading into the roster deadline was whether the Giants would keep Tracy after a difficult preseason.

The running back made two costly mistakes in consecutive games, but his overall body of work was strong enough for New York to give him another opportunity.

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Giants RB depth chart for 2026

Cam Skattebo appears to enter the season as the Giants’ RB1. The second-year player quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing assets on the roster in 2025 before his ankle injury.

Behind Skattebo, however, the depth chart remains up for grabs. Najee Harris brings the most experience to the group after spending the early part of his career as a major contributor with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His return from the injury that ended his 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers will be closely monitored, but his experience could make him an important part of the rotation.

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Devin Singletary is another reliable option who already knows the Giants’ system, while Tracy has shown flashes of the explosiveness that made him such an intriguing player last season.

How did Tyrone Tracy Jr. survive the roster deadline?

Tracy entered the final stretch of the preseason under considerable pressure after making two mistakes that could have changed the way the Giants viewed his roster status.

Against the Minnesota Vikings, he missed a crucial pass-protection assignment that resulted in a hit on quarterback Jaxson Dart. Then, against the Miami Dolphins, Tracy lost a critical fumble. Those two plays were particularly damaging because they involved exactly the type of mistakes coaches cannot afford from a running back.

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Still, Harbaugh made it clear that those moments would not erase Tracy’s overall body of work. The running back continued to demonstrate his ability as a runner and receiver, and his value on special teams also helped his case.

Ultimately, the Giants decided that Tracy had shown enough to deserve another season in New York. Now, all four running backs will have a chance to prove where they belong on the Giants’ 2026 depth chart.