Aaron Boone provides promising update on George Lombard Jr. despite absence from NY Yankees lineup

Top prospect George Lombard Jr. remains out of the New York Yankees' lineup, but manager Aaron Boone offered a promising update on his recovery.

With their series against Los Angeles Angels going on, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. remains sidelined as he works his way back from a right knee injury, which is currently being evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

“He’s not in the lineup today,” Boone said during an appearance on YouTube’s Talkin’ Yanks. “He did run on Monday and it was full-go, but taking ground balls, he still has some limitations with full flexion and things like that. As long as he continues to make progress, it’s not going to be an IL situation, but I can’t completely rule it out.“

For Lombard, the immediate priority is regaining full health so he can return to the field and regain his form. The top prospect had been experiencing some growing pains prior to the injury, struggling defensively over his last few games—a slump he addressed with reporters earlier in the week.

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While the team monitors Lombard’s recovery, Boone is also navigating Aaron Judge’s situation. The slugger has voiced a strong desire to bypass a minor league rehab assignment and rejoin the major league lineup directly, though his exact timeline remains uncertain.

George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action.

A timely reset for Lombard Jr.

The forced physical reset could serve as a blessing in disguise for Lombard. The brief mental breather offers the former first-round pick an opportunity to clear his head and regroup after a challenging stretch.

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After becoming the first Yankee shortstop in over a century to commit errors in six consecutive games, questions began to surface regarding his readiness. However, a few days off could provide the young infielder with the reset needed to showcase his true potential.

As Lombard works toward a return, the Yankees are focused on staying locked in down the stretch. With the regular season winding down, New York aims to gear up for a deep postseason run and contend for a World Series title.