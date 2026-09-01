MarShawn Lloyd guarantees Packers being ‘ready’, addresses Josh Jacobs situation

MarShawn Lloyd will be the first option Matt LaFleur will have in the Green Bay Packers’ backfield amid Josh Jacobs’ indefinite absence.

The Josh Jacobs case that has the Green Bay Packers on edge still has no resolution, and as a result, Matt LaFleur will have to consider alternatives for the start of the season. MarShawn Lloyd is the player who moved to the top of the depth chart, and he revealed that he is ready for the situation.

“I play ball. I’m just ready to play ball. I’m looking for any opportunity. I haven’t played in two years, so anything is good for me,” the running back revealed during a recent conversation with the press.

Lloyd arrived at Lambeau Field after being selected with the 88th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 Draft, coming out of the USC Trojans. In the 2026 NFL season, he will have the opportunity to show the staff that he is made to be the Packers’ RB1.

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Lloyd and his support for Jacobs

Jacobs’ influence within the team is important not only from a sporting standpoint but also on an emotional level. Lloyd revealed that he was a key figure during an important part of his career, so he expressed his respect for his teammate as he goes through this situation.

MarShawn Lloyd on Josh Jacobs: “I feel for him. He’s a brother forever … what he’s going through, we’re going through it with him.”



Lloyd later said, “I don’t know what’s going on, but that’s my brother, so I just gotta stay on that forever. He’s helped me when I was in the… pic.twitter.com/tg1vfs50R3 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 1, 2026

“I feel for him. He’s a brother forever…what he’s going through, we’re going through it with him,” Lloyd said. “I don’t know what’s going on, but that’s my brother, so I just gotta stay on that forever. He’s helped me when I was in the worst part of my life really when I was going through those last two years.”

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The Packers’ backfield has been decimated

The situation involving Jacobs has left one of the team’s biggest stars unavailable to the staff at the start of the season. In fact, after being placed on the NFL commissioner exempt list, the status of No. 8 remains uncertain.

Jordan Love #10 and Marshawn Lloyd #32 of the Green Bay Packers.

As a result, the backfield in Green Bay has been reduced to just three names. The first of them is the aforementioned Lloyd, followed by Chris Brooks and, finally, Kaleb Johnson.