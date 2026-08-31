NY Yankees report indicates Aaron Judge’s decisive timeline to return from injury

The latest update around Aaron Judge indicates the New York Yankees will have their right fielder back shortly in the 2026 MLB season.

Aaron Judge will be spending more time with the New York Yankees as his return to MLB action seems imminent. According to a report around the league, the Bronx Bombers have already cleared the path for Judge‘s first game back, and it could come very soon.

“The Yankees are in good shape, and with Judge coming back probably [during] the next homestand. Judge should be back, based on what we’re hearing, by that homestand,” Ken Rosenthal stated on Foul Territory. “Maybe not the Colorado [Rockies’] series, maybe it’s just the [New York] Mets’ series. I don’t know, but Judge is making progress. He is accompanying them on their West Coast trip.”

Judge’s progress through his recovery from a stress fracture in his first right rib is not news. It’s become a daily occurrence, in fact. Recently, Judge put the Yankees and rest of MLB on notice with a confident injury update, and it only added to the hype. September was always the target date for Judge’s return and activation off the 60-day injury list (IL). Moreover, all signs indicate Judge could avoid a rehab assignment, just as he hoped.

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Potential special return for Judge

It’s been rumored for a while now. The Yankees could save Judge’s return for the Mets series at Yankee Stadium. Not only is it always a special occasion when the Pinstripers clash with the Orange and Blue, but this Subway Series will have another ingredient.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Starting on Sept. 11, the series opener will come on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, making it an emotional night in the Bronx. Judge making his first appearance since May would add another layer, an exclusively baseball one, to a night that will mean a lot more than just that.

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Even if Judge is back prior to the Mets series and plays against the Rockies, it would be meaningful for him to be available when the two New York-based clubs go head to head in the cross-boroughs battle.

Aaron Judge against NY Mets

According to Sports Reference, Judge has played a total of 34 regular-season games against the Mets. In those outings, he has totaled 24 runs, 36 hits, 14 home runs, and 26 RBIs.

Judge has built an impressive resume over the years against the Mets, registering a .295 batting average, .389 on-base percentage, .689 slugging percentage, and 1.077 OPS.

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Needless to say, getting him back for the vitriol-filled series would be a confidence boost for the Yankees, who are firing in all cylinders as of late.