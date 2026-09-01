NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge speaks out on Red Sox broadcaster’s comments about Jazz Chisholm Jr.

With the Yankees and Red Sox locking horns to start a key regular-season series, Aaron Judge fired back at a Boston broadcaster's disparaging comments about Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Fresh off a 10-1 beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels in Monday’s series opener, the New York Yankees are now dealing with the fallout from controversial comments made by Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr. — and captain Aaron Judge has weighed in.

“He needs to stay out of that and not be telling people to throw at players and injure players. That’s not what this game’s about,” Judge told reporters in Los Angeles, where he traveled with the team to continue his rehab progression with field work.

Life in a Yankees uniform comes with immediate scrutiny, and high-profile players often find themselves in the crosshairs when performing at an elite level. This time, Chisholm found himself squarely at the center of the noise.

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Meanwhile, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Judge’s rehab timeline. The Yankees expect their captain to return at full strength once cleared as they chase a World Series title.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

What did Flemming say about Chisholm Jr.?

Analyzing New York’s dominant series performance against the Red Sox, Flemming made it clear he disapproved of how Chisholm handled himself on the field.

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“Wouldn’t you sort of like to see Moran drill Wells right here? He’s a bush-league player. It’s not even a steal… That’s a selfish play. That’s just padding your stats. That’s who Jazz is. I’m gonna say it, he plays the game the wrong way,“ Flemming said during the broadcast.

Flemming subsequently issued a public apology to Chisholm and Yankees fans, acknowledging that his emotion got the better of him during the rivalry matchup. “My comments during yesterday’s broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast. I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization,” Flemming said.

Chisholm Jr. weighs in on Flemming’s comments

The star infielder was initially unaware of the broadcast comments, telling reporters he only caught wind of the situation late. Chisholm brushed off the criticism, noting that he didn’t even know who Flemming was and certainly won’t remember him moving forward.

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