Abdul Carter celebrates Odell Beckham Jr. finally moving on from NY Giants’ No. 3 jersey

Abdul Carter took to social media after Odell Beckham Jr. freed up No. 3 by reclaiming No. 13 with the New York Giants.

The New York Giants confirmed the No. 13 jersey is now Odell Beckham Jr.’s, and the entire NFL landscape reacted. Perhaps a bit late to the party, Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter still took notice of the news. However, Carter’s joy wasn’t so much because Odell is back wearing his iconic number, but because he has left No. 3 all for himself.

Beckham Jr. and Carter both shared the Giants‘ No. 3 jersey throughout training camp and the NFL preseason. However, after Beckham let Jalin Hyatt know his intentions about the No. 13 jersey, it was clear the veteran wideout would be returning to his old number in no time. Finally, it was made official. Carter celebrated the news with a funny post on social media.

“It’s about damn time,” Carter stated on his X account, @1NCRDB1. He didn’t actually write that message, though, instead he simply quoted the Giants’ announcement with a GIF of LeBron James saying those words after winning an NBA championship with the Miami Heat.

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New jerseys in New York-New Jersey

It’s always a hot topic around the New York Giants and a cause of social media stir whenever someone references the G-Men’s home as New York instead of New Jersey, where MetLife Stadium is located.

Fortunately, though, there will be no more confusion in East Rutherford’s locker rooms now. Duplicate numbers are a thing of the past—and of the preseason. With the 2026 NFL campaign looming on the horizon, the jersey changes have been made official.

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Carter will wear No. 3 (he donned No. 51 during his rookie year), Beckham Jr. is now No. 13, and Hyatt—though he is on the practice squad—has taken up No. 81. There will be no mistake when talking about the Giants’ No. 13—it will be the same wide receiver who turned that number into a star a decade ago in the Meadowlands.