Red Wings reportedly hold on to sliver of hope, but Dylan Larkin is not budging

Teams across the NHL are gearing up for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. For the Detroit Red Wings, that puts them in a tough spot. They have yet to trade Dylan Larkin, but because there is no general manager in town—not even an acting one—a trade feels out of the cards, and a dramatic preseason may well be in order.

According to a report around the league, the Red Wings are holding on to hope that Larkin isn’t too far gone yet. Maybe parting with Steve Yzerman proves to be the history-changing decision Detroit thought it would be. Of course, however, the Winged Wheel’s brass would have to nail the new general manager hire. It would all be in vain if not.

“Dylan Larkin has not rescinded his trade request, but I think there is at least a little bit more optimism that maybe the new GM comes in, has a meeting with Larkin, and is able to maybe patch up the differences. Really his main issue was Steve Yzerman,” Ansar Khan said during an appearance on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer.

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Larkin still holds his ground

Larkin hasn’t publicly said or hinted at anything related to staying in Detroit. In fact, he appears set on leaving. However, he remains under contract for years to come, and a new general manager is—or at least should be—on the way to Motor City. That might be enough for the Red Wings to have faith.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Not every fan in Detroit wants Larkin to stay, but the organization is much better off with Larkin than without him, especially when the Wings are tied up in trade conversations. In order to figure things out, Larkin must help out Detroit.

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Larkin holds an NTC and is only willing to waive it for three teams in the NHL: the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights. The Dallas Stars are another option, based on reports, but it’s still only a four-team list at best.

More of the same between Larkin and Red Wings

Long story short, it’s all stayed the same in Detroit. Other than the fact that Steve Yzerman is no longer making the decisions inside the organization, everything else looks much like it did when Larkin came forward and asked to be traded to a new team before the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Wings are only weeks away from the start of training camp, but Larkin is still on the roster. Fans may not like it and may make themselves heard on social media, but they have no access to the red button in Detroit that would complete Larkin’s move. As things stand, actually, no one has access to it. And because of it, Larkin is still a Red Wing—even if against his will.