Why Eugenio Suarez isn’t playing today in Reds-Padres series at Great American Ball Park

As the Cincinnati Reds struggle down the stretch, they will be without slugger Eugenio Suarez for their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres.

Veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez, who was recently placed on waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, went unclaimed for the remainder of the season. While he will finish out the campaign with Cincinnati, he will not take the field for the team’s ongoing series against the San Diego Padres.

The Reds granted Suarez permission to step away during the Padres series so he can take his US naturalization test. A native of Venezuela who resides in Miami, Suarez has been studying for the exam as he works toward earning his American citizenship.

Alongside star infielder Elly De La Cruz, Suarez has been one of the team’s most consistent presences. With Cincinnati out of realistic contention, the front office is focusing on the offseason to evaluate whether Suarez fits into their future plans or if a trade or release makes more sense for next year.

Advertisement

While playoff contenders like the New York Yankees manage high-stakes injury timelines—such as manager Aaron Boone’s updates on Aaron Judge—the Reds are turning their attention toward reshuffling the roster for the upcoming season.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds sits.

Reds’ projected lineup vs. Padres

With Suarez out of action, De La Cruz takes center stage to anchor the lineup against San Diego. Here is a look at Cincinnati’s projected batting order for the remainder of the series:

Advertisement

Elly De La Cruz — SS Sal Stewart — 1B JJ Bleday — LF Tyler Stephenson — C Matt McLain — DH / 2B Héctor Rodríguez — RF Ke’Bryan Hayes / Edwin Arroyo — 3B / IF TJ Friedl — CF Dane Myers / Ivan Johnson — OF / 2B Probable Starter: Nick Lodolo (LHP) / Brady Singer (RHP)

With their postseason hopes virtually extinguished, the Reds are focused on finishing the regular season on a high note while building momentum for the offseason ahead.