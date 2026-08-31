Darwin Blanch’s profile: Who is the American tennis player? Age, height, parents, career, ranking and more

Darwin Blanch has taken an unusual path through tennis, moving between countries and training alongside some of the sport’s biggest names. Now, the American prospect is drawing attention on the ATP Tour.

Darwin Blanch has already packed an unusual amount of experience into his first years as a professional. He developed his game in Thailand, Argentina and the United States before settling at Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy in Spain.

His path has also brought some eye-catching moments. He faced Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open at just 16, won his first ATP Tour match against Borna Coric the following year and continued his progress in 2026.

He is entering another important stage of his development. After winning the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship in 2025 and earning another US Open wild card in 2026, he is beginning to turn his potential into results.

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How old is Darwin Blanch?

Darwin Blanch is 18 years old. The American tennis player was born on September 28, 2007, in Boca Raton, Florida. Despite his age, he has already accumulated experience on the ATP Tour and Grand Slam stage.

Darwin Blanch on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

His professional development has accelerated over the last two seasons. He earned his first ATP ranking point at 14 in February 2022 and broke into the Top 500 in June 2025. By June 2026, he had reached the highest ranking of his career.

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How tall is Darwin Blanch?

Darwin Blanch is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) tall.

He is also a left-hander who uses a two-handed backhand. His height, combined with his left-handed game, gives him a useful combination of reach and power as he continues adapting to the demands of professional tennis.

Who are Darwin Blanch’s parents?

Darwin Blanch’s father is Ernesto Blanch, a Spanish-born executive who worked for Coca-Cola, while his mother is Puerto Rican. His father’s international career meant the family moved between several countries during his childhood.

He was only one week old when the family moved from Florida to Thailand because of his father’s work. Ernesto eventually had a tennis court built at the family’s home in Bangkok, where him and his three siblings began playing together.

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Tennis became a family affair. His older brothers Ulises and Dali and his older sister Krystal all play or played tennis professionally, with Ulises reaching a career-high No. 236 in the ATP rankings. He has said that his father was the one who introduced all four children to the sport.

The family’s travels also shaped his development. After spending part of his childhood in Thailand, the Blanch family lived in Argentina for four years before moving to the United States and eventually Spain, where he trained at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy and practiced with Carlos Alcaraz.

What is Darwin Blanch’s current ranking?

Darwin Blanch is ranked No. 245 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. The position comes after a season in which he reached the best ranking of his career and continued to establish himself on the professional circuit.

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His career-high ranking is No. 211, which he reached on June 15, 2026. He had already made a significant jump in 2025, when he broke into the ATP Top 500 for the first time.

His rise has been particularly notable considering where he stood only a few years earlier. In 2024, when he received a wild card to face Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open, he was ranked outside the Top 1,000.

At what age did Darwin Blanch start playing tennis?

Darwin Blanch started playing tennis as a young child in Thailand, training on a backyard court with his three siblings. The family had moved there when he was only one week old, and his father had a tennis court built at their home.

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He continued playing alongside his brothers until he was about eight years old. The family then moved to Argentina, where he spent four years developing his game before later continuing his training in the United States and Spain.

His junior career quickly suggested that he could become a significant prospect. By 2023, he had reached the semifinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon boys’ singles, defeating then-junior world No. 1 Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at Roland Garros. He eventually reached No. 4 in the ITF junior rankings.

How much prize money has Darwin Blanch earned?

Darwin Blanch has earned $472,920 in career prize money across singles and doubles, according to the latest ATP figures. His earnings have increased substantially as he has moved from junior tennis into the professional circuit.

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Darwin Blanch on day one of the Miami Open in 2026 (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

His professional earnings began at a much smaller level. His 2024 prize money was $54,289, followed by $175,912 in 2025, before his earnings increased again during his 2026 campaign.

Darwin Blanch’s career highlights

ITF junior Top 5: Blanch reached No. 4 in the ITF junior rankings in January 2024, establishing himself among the leading players of his generation.

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Roland Garros junior semifinal: At the 2023 French Open, Blanch stunned junior world No. 1 Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the first round before advancing to the semifinals. The result became one of the defining performances of his junior career.

Wimbledon junior semifinal: He followed his French Open run by reaching the boys’ singles semifinals at Wimbledon in 2023, confirming that his success on clay was not an isolated result.

First ATP ranking point at 14: Blanch earned his first ATP ranking point in February 2022, when he was just 14 years old. That early milestone highlighted the pace of his development.

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Two ITF titles in 2025: Blanch won the M15 Villena and M25 Martos tournaments in 2025, his first professional titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

First ATP Tour victory: At the 2025 Winston-Salem Open, Blanch defeated former world No. 12 Borna Coric for his first ATP Tour victory. At 17, he became the youngest American man to record an ATP Tour win since Frances Tiafoe in 2015.

Miami Open breakthrough: In March 2026, Blanch defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, then ranked No. 78, at the Miami Open. The victory was the second ATP-level win of his career and helped him reach the tournament’s second round.

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Career-high ranking: Blanch climbed to No. 211 in June 2026, his best ATP singles ranking to date, after advancing through qualifying at Roland Garros.