Reds claim utility man Oswaldo Cabrera off waivers from NY Yankees

The New York Yankees lost utility man Oswaldo Cabrera to the Cincinnati Reds on waivers, shifting the focus to how their roster and postseason rotation will take shape.

Another roster shakeup by the New York Yankees has altered their postseason picture, as utility man Oswaldo Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds for the remainder of the regular season.

The move, officially announced on the Yankees’ social media accounts, adds intrigue to how New York will construct its October roster as the organization seeks to end a 17-year World Series championship drought.

Despite Cabrera’s overall fan-favorite status, his tenure in the Bronx ended quietly following a challenging campaign in which he struggled to make a major-league impact despite solid numbers at the Triple-A level.

Advertisement

With Cabrera out of the fold, the Yankees are shifting their focus to internal reinforcements for the home stretch, including hard-throwing prospect Carlos Lagrange, who is making a strong push during his rehab outings to earn playoff consideration.

Earlier today, INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 18, 2026

Utility options remaining on the Yankees’ roster

Several options remain on the roster to absorb the versatile role left behind by Cabrera. Veterans Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero stand out as primary candidates to fill the void, while former MVP Cody Bellinger and rookie Ben Rice provide additional multi-positional flexibility.

Advertisement

Given Cabrera’s departure, manager Aaron Boone is unlikely to lean on non-roster Triple-A talent for the high-stakes postseason. Instead, October playing time will hinge on how Boone strategically aligns his existing big-league core.

Joined by new teammates like Spencer Steer, Julian Aguiar, and Julian Garcia in Cincinnati, Cabrera will look to make an immediate impression during the season’s final games before evaluating his long-term future in free agency or arbitration.