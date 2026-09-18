Report: Bo Bichette’s offseason decision with the NY Mets raising eyebrows around MLB

Officially eliminated from playoff contention, the New York Mets are shifting focus to the offseason, with Bo Bichette emerging as a potential target.

When the New York Mets signed Bo Bichette last winter, expectations were sky-high. However, the former Toronto Blue Jays star has endured an uphill struggle throughout a disappointing 2026 campaign that hasn’t gone according to script for either the slugger or his new club.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, league insiders remain split on whether Bichette will opt out or choose to stay in Queens, setting up a defining offseason decision for both sides.

Bichette’s debut season in New York has been a true rollercoaster. Plagued by injuries and lingering slumps, the former All-Star shortstop has struggled to replicate his past production while adjusting to his new defensive home at third base.

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The Mets’ late-season slide hasn’t sat well with starter Sean Manaea, who openly vented after home fans cheered former Mets slugger Pete Alonso during his return with the Baltimore Orioles. If Bichette decides to walk this winter, it will leave the front office scrambling to fill another major hole in the lineup.

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bichette’s rollercoaster season in Queens

From an alarming early-season slump to a midsummer rebound, Bichette’s performance has left the Mets‘ front office closely monitoring his upcoming contract status, a decision that will heavily influence the organization’s offseason blueprint.

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After joining the Mets on a three-year deal during the 2025–26 offseason, Bichette endured a grueling first two months. His early cold spell dragged down his overall offensive numbers while putting added pressure on his full-time transition to third base.

A midseason resurgence helped stabilize his contact profile, raising his batting average back toward the .265 mark and providing much-needed middle-of-the-order run production.

Bichette’s stats in the Mets this season:

151 games

.263 AVG

.312 OBP

.390 SLG

.702 OPS

16 HR

74 RBI

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The opt-out dilemma

With $84 million remaining over the final two years of his contract, Bichette holds an opt-out clause at season’s end. Industry insiders view his impending choice as a true toss-up: weigh the guaranteed security of $42 million annually in New York against testing a thin free-agent market entering his age-29 season.