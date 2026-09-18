NY Mets’ Andy Green shares promising injury update on Jared Young

As the New York Mets shift their focus toward next season, manager Andy Green provided a reassuring update on Jared Young following the alarming injury situation surrounding the first baseman.

A terrifying scene unfolded for the New York Mets when Jared Young—who had been battling to keep the offense alive against the Philadelphia Phillies—was forced to leave Thursday’s opener in an ambulance, sparking widespread concern across the baseball world.

Providing a much-needed sigh of relief, manager Andy Green offered an encouraging update on Young’s recovery during a recent press conference, noting that the infielder is in remarkably high spirits. “Young is doing as good as expected or could be hoped for. He’s got his sense of humor intact,” Green said.

The severity of the collision brought the game to a standstill—drawing heartfelt well-wishes from Phillies superstar Bryce Harper—and left the entire organization holding its breath as New York looks to navigate the final stretch of the regular season without one of its most key contributors.

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Despite the encouraging update, the strict timeline required by MLB’s concussion protocol makes a swift return improbable, leaving Young’s availability up in the air with just over a week remaining before the postseason.

Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets runs the bases.

Green shares a story from Young’s time with the Reds

Reflecting on Young’s tireless work ethic, Green shared an anecdote from their shared time with the Cincinnati Reds, illustrating the 31-year-old’s unyielding passion for the game.

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“This guy likes to play so much. He said, ‘Can I drive to Iowa and play?’ I told him, ‘If you want to, but your season could be over.’ I’ve never had a player do that in that situation. Most guys are like, ‘I’m getting optioned from the big leagues, let’s call it a season, let’s move on. It’s good enough,’“ Green recalled.

“Instead, he texted the Triple-A manager and said, ‘I’m coming. I want to play. Can you put me in the lineup?’ He ended up hitting a walk-off home run that day to cap off the minor league season,“ Green added.

Young’s impact on the Mets

Serving primarily as a versatile option at first base, outfield, and designated hitter, the left-handed slugger provided crucial depth above league average, slashing .266 with 9 home runs, 39 RBIs, and a .759 OPS (112 OPS+) across 308 at-bats (342 plate appearances).

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