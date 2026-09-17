Carlos Lagrange is back, but can he crack the NY Yankees’ postseason roster?

As the New York Yankees work to finalize their pitching rotation ahead of the playoffs, top prospect Carlos Lagrange could emerge as a surprise candidate to make the postseason roster.

The New York Yankees are locking in on the postseason, aiming to get their key contributors healthy and operational for the stretch run. Among the intriguing names competing for a spot on the October roster is high-velocity prospect Carlos Lagrange, who recently returned from the injured list to make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Lagrange flashed his elite heat in his return, sitting at 100.3 mph with his fastball and topping out at a blistering 102.1 mph. That kind of swing-and-miss velocity gives manager Aaron Boone a high-upside weapon capable of overpowering elite major-league hitters late in games.

With key stars like Aaron Judge driving tension around the team’s overall health, Boone and the front office face crucial decisions on how to construct the playoff pitching staff, specifically whether to prioritize experience or raw, game-changing power.

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As veteran righty Clarke Schmidt closes in on his own return, Lagrange presents a tantalizing wildcard option for Boone. His raw speed could provide a crucial power dynamic out of the bullpen for a squad determined to bring a World Series title back to the Bronx.

Top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange returned to the mound throwing flames between 100-102 mph, with two strikeouts and no runs allowed. pic.twitter.com/8O7zSAqLfc — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) September 16, 2026

Lagrange’s path to an October roster spot

Because Lagrange returned so late in the minor-league calendar, he faces a tight timeline to build up game reps and earn a big-league call-up before postseason rosters are set.

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The hard-throwing righty has yet to make his Major League debut. While the Yankees shifted him to a relief role at Triple-A to potentially fast-track his elite arm to the big leagues, his primary objective remains logging quality innings and proving health before the regular season concludes.

Boone hasn’t ruled Lagrange out

Despite the long odds of a rookie making his debut on baseball’s biggest stage, Boone publicly noted that he has not ruled Lagrange out as a potential playoff bullpen option.

As the Yankees weigh their pitching options heading into October, adding an electric arm like Lagrange could be the high-risk, high-reward move needed to break their long-standing championship drought and secure the franchise’s 28th World Series title.

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