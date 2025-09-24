Reds’ key player sets historic MLB record not achieved since 1901, boosting postseason hopes

The Cincinnati Reds faithful are eager to witness their team return to the postseason stage, a platform they haven’t graced since 2020. In that year, their journey was cut short by a 2-0 series defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series.

This season, the Reds are tantalizingly close to securing a playoff berth, trailing just behind the New York Mets for the last Wild Card spot in the National League. The fan base is placing their hopes on standout performances, particularly from Hunter Greene, a player who has etched his name in MLB history with a remarkable record dating back to 1901.

As reported by OptaStats: “Over his last two home starts, Hunter Greene has recorded 2 wins, allowed just 2 hits, and tallied 21 strikeouts. He stands as the sole pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to achieve these marks or better over a two-start span at home,” the company noted on their social media platform, X.

Such impressive statistics provide a beacon of optimism for Reds supporters, who are yearning for a resurgence. They reminisce about the glory days of 1990, when the team clinched their last World Series title with a decisive 4-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics, cementing Cincinnati’s fifth championship in MLB history.

Greene’s stellar performance with the Reds this season

As one of the Reds’ standout players this season, Hunter Greene’s statistics have been nothing short of remarkable. He currently holds the league record for shutouts with one, underscoring the Reds’ determination to contend for the final Wild Card spot alongside the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his 18 appearances, Greene has achieved one complete game with the Reds, conceding 70 hits while allowing just 33 runs. His tally includes 15 home runs, 24 walks, and an impressive 125 strikeouts. His efforts have resulted in a 2.74 ERA across 101.2 innings pitched during the regular season.

Greene’s throws are blazing

For Greene, it’s not just about technique; it’s about velocity. The Reds’ ace is consistently among the league’s fastest pitchers, with 332 pitches thrown at speeds exceeding 98 MPH.

Since Yankees’ newcomer Cam Schlitter made his MLB debut this year, Greene is just 18 pitches short of reaching 350 at that blistering speed. This rare ability helps illuminate why the Reds remain contenders for a postseason berth.

