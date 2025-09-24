Clayton Kershaw’s date for final career start with the Dodgers reportedly announced

Clayton Kershaw is poised to retire from MLB at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers fan base has already begun to show its appreciation for the legendary pitcher, who has spent his entire career with the franchise, delivering championship titles and memorable performances. As the end nears, fans are preparing to bid a fond farewell.

In light of this anticipated farewell, Kershaw is reportedly set to make his final start for the Dodgers in the series finale this Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, marking the last game of the regular season. This news has been making waves on social media and through local news outlets as the regular season draws to a close.

Kershaw is one of the few players in the Dodgers’ storied history to have dedicated 18 years exclusively to the franchise. This commitment has not gone unnoticed by the devoted fan base, which has expressed its admiration and gratitude since the announcement of his impending retirement, solidifying the bond they share with the esteemed veteran.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Kershaw is reportedly set to take the mound for his last career start with the Dodgers on Sunday, fans eagerly await official confirmation. They’re ready to rally behind him in what will be his final regular-season game as he prepares to retire after a remarkable 18-year career.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Machado reflects on Kershaw’s retirement announcement

In light of Kershaw’s retirement from Major League Baseball after an illustrious 18-year career, several of his former teammates have shared their reactions. Among them is Manny Machado, currently a standout for the San Diego Padres, who recently spoke on Kershaw’s departure from the league.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message to Tanner Scott after struggling performance vs Diamondbacks

“It’s incredible to have had the opportunity to wear the same uniform as him, play alongside him, and witness firsthand his approach to the game,” Machado shared with Sporting Trib’s Marty Caswell following the Padres’ celebration of clinching a postseason berth. “I hope our paths cross once again.”

Advertisement

As anticipation builds for Kershaw’s final MLB appearance, fans eagerly await his last outing with the Dodgers. Kershaw, considered a legendary figure within the organization, has been a pivotal part of many significant moments in Dodgers history.

SurveyCan the Dodgers win the last game of the regular season with Kershaw on the field? Can the Dodgers win the last game of the regular season with Kershaw on the field? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement