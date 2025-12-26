Trending topics:
Packers confirm if Jordan Love will play against Ravens in Week 17

The Packers announced a key injury update on Jordan Love for the Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJordan Love quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers confirmed that Jordan Love has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion and a left shoulder injury.

Despite two consecutive losses and a 9-5-1 record, the Packers have clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Detroit Lions being unable to defeat the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday.

However, on the road to a possible Super Bowl, home-field advantage can be a key factor, and the Packers still have a chance to improve their seeding. Love’s absence is a very tough blow to achieving that.

Have the Packers clinch a spot in the playoffs?

Yes. The Packers have clinched a spot in the playoffs since the Detroit Lions can no longer catch them in the race for the No. 7 seed in the NFC. No matter what happens in the final two games, their playoff berth is already secured.

Can the Packers still win the NFC North?

Yes. The Packers can win the NFC North if they earn victories over the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings, and if the Chicago Bears also lose both of their remaining games against the 49ers and the Lions.

Who will be starting QB for Packers vs Ravens?

Malik Willis is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. It is still unclear whether Love will be rested for the remainder of the season with the playoffs in mind.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
