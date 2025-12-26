MLB Rumors: Blue Jays and Red Sox fade as Alex Bregman emerges as an NL West target

Alex Bregman appears to be moving further away from the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays, and other teams that were once believed to be close to securing his services. A report from Dan Bickley now places Bregman very close to joining the Arizona Diamondbacks, an unexpected NL West destination for many.

“It’s a matter of time before the Diamondbacks get Alex Bregman. I think that’s a done deal, to be honest with you,” Bickley said on the sports talk show he co-hosts with Vince Marotta. He also added that Bregman is eager to live in Arizona, similar to the path Corbin Burnes previously took.

There has been no confirmation from the Blue Jays regarding Bregman’s potential arrival. In a report by Jon Heyman, Bregman was mentioned as one of the candidates being considered, along with Bo Bichette, who remains the favorite to return to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bregman and his link to the Red Sox

There are many who would like to see Bregman return to play for the Red Sox, but so far nothing has become official. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, who is deeply involved in coverage of trades and free agency, said on December 22 that Bregman could be an option for Boston, with Bo Bichette as the alternative.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“The answer for the Red Sox is Alex Bregman. If not him, Bo Bichette. And the way Breslow has operated this offseason, making one economically shrewd move after another, the Sox are in perfect position to strike. They have the money. Time to spend it.”

Advertisement

see also Alex Bregman’s perfect fit revealed amid Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, and Cubs free agency race

Last season, Bregman recorded 118 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs while batting .273. It was not his best season, as he was somewhat limited by a quad injury in May, but it was far from his worst. That is part of the reason the Red Sox have continued to show interest in him.