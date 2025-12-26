Broncos HC Sean Payton ‘steals’ player from Justin Herbert’s Chargers to boost Bo Nix’s offense

The Denver Broncos will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. In an interesting move, head coach Sean Payton has decided to “steal” a player who was previously with Justin Herbert in order to boost Bo Nix’s offense.

Week 18 could be decisive for both the Broncos and the Chargers. Depending on what happens with Los Angeles in Week 17, the two teams could be playing for the AFC West title in the final regular-season game.

This matchup is expected to bring plenty of emotion to Empower Field at Mile High. Fortunately for the Broncos, they will receive extra help from a player who knows the Chargers organization very well.

Broncos sign center Sam Mustipher off Chargers’ practice squad

Winning in every way possible has been the motto for the Broncos this season. Denver has posted an impressive 13–3 record, but the AFC West title has not yet been clinched.

If the Chargers defeat the Texans in Week 17, the division would come down to Week 18. Fortunately for Denver, the team gained some inside knowledge by signing a player directly from Los Angeles’ practice squad.

On Friday, the Broncos confirmed that center Sam Mustipher has joined the team. Mustipher was part of the Chargers’ practice squad but did not play a single snap during the season.

Mustipher arrives at a crucial moment for Denver. The Broncos placed Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss the final two regular-season games and the first two games of the playoffs. Alex Forsyth is expected to step in as the starter, with Mustipher serving as his backup.