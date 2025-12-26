Pete Carroll confirms Raiders will be without key player vs Giants in battle for No. 1 overall pick

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants face off in Week 17 in a match that could determine the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Pete Carroll has confirmed that a key Raiders player will not play in this crucial game.

To win or not to win, that is the question. In Week 17, the Giants and the Raiders face off, with both clubs owning the worst records of the 2025 season, which means they could decide who selects first in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Obviously, the idea of losing on purpose is not on the table for either club. However, unintentionally, the Raiders may have taken a step closer to the No. 1 overall pick after losing a key player for this game.

Pete Carroll confirms Maxx Crosby won’t play again this season

On Friday, the Raiders confirmed that Maxx Crosby will not play again during the 2025 NFL season due to a knee injury. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed the news, and the star pass rusher did not take it kindly.

“He said, ‘I’d like to get out here,’ so I said, ‘Get out of here,’ and he took off,” Carroll said on Crosby leaving the team’s facilities after the club told him he wouldn’t play again this season, via video from Vegas Sports Today. “It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him a 1000 percent on how he responded.”

It is clear that Crosby is a highly competitive player who wants to play as much as possible. However, the risk of a potential injury is not the best scenario for the Raiders, whether they plan to build the team around him or decide to trade him next offseason.

Is Maxx Crosby going to be traded?

The future of Maxx Crosby is highly uncertain. The star defensive end has said multiple times that he does not want to leave the Raiders, but after a series of losing seasons, the club may decide to move on from him to acquire draft capital or players at positions of need.

Rumors suggest that the Raiders are open to listening to offers for Crosby. This year, the Cowboys reportedly inquired about him after trading Micah Parsons, so a strong offer could tempt Las Vegas into moving on from the elite pass rusher.

