After losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer via free agency, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor have reached an agreement, according to several reports.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to reach a deal with Chris Taylor on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s good news for the team, which already said goodbye to Corey Seager and Max Scherzer this offseason via free agency.

Taylor signed with the Dodgers in 2016 and since then he has become a key piece for the franchise. The 31-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2021, after hitting .254 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs and 13 steals.

In the postseason, Taylor hit three home runs against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He also set a Dodgers postseason franchise record with 13 total bases.

Dodgers to re-sign Chris Taylor

Taylor entered free agency after turning down a qualifying offer worth $18.4 million for one year, according to ESPN. For now, the exact terms of the deal aren’t known. However, it seems like the Dodgers won’t lose another player after Seager and Scherzer departures.

During his 2021 season, Taylor played mostly as a center fielder and at second base, but also saw time in the other outfield spots, shortstop and third base. Right now, he’s one of the most versatile players in the league.

He made it to the majors with the Seattle Mariners in 2014. During the last five years with Los Angeles, he has hit .265/.343/.461 with a 116 wRC+. On the other hand, the Dodgers still have some players in the market such as Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Janse.