Dalvin Cook puts the NFL on notice about what's coming in his new era with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very interesting situation trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. Jerry Jones finally gave CeeDee Lamb a contract extension, but, other big names are still waiting.

Before the 2024 season, the controversial owner has already decided that Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy will enter the final year of their current deals with no more money.

So, if the Cowboys want to be a contender in the NFL, the supporting cast for Dak has to improve. As a consequence, after Tony Pollard left the team, the running back position is a key factor.

Who is the Cowboys starting RB?

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of depth at the running back position with names like Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. However, if Dalvin Cook finds the prime version that made him a star with the Minnesota Vikings, the RB1 spot could be up for grabs.

“I got it. It’s right here. I’ve still got it. This is a great opportunity for me to come in and help a great organization to win football games. And as I look around and I look at the running back room, it’s a bunch of guys that I can go in there and run the football with. Being around Zeke, I can obviously learn a lot from him. He’s older than me. Just soaking up the game, still. Learning from the young guys, too. Just being a part of this group, I feel like we’re going to push each other.”

Who is Dallas Cowboys’ best running back?

Dalvin Cook was one of the best running backs in the NFL, especially from 2019 until 2022 playing for the Vikingas. When he refused to take a pay cut, the Jets signed him to help Aaron Rodgers but the 2023 season was a failure.

“Yeah, it was different (Jets). I don’t want to say disappointing. I learned a lot. For me, I always take things as a lesson. That’s just how I take it, but no hard feelings or nothing. I just grow from it. My years in Minnesota it was Dalvin, Dalvin, Dalvin, just give him the ball. Now, just a little adjustment, help everybody, be productive, and that’s just my mindset. I’m going to be ready to go.”