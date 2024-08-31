NBA News: Mark Cuban claims Mavericks have different plans than Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained that the team’s approach to utilizing Klay Thompson will differ significantly from how the Golden State Warriors used him.

With the 2024-25 NBA season fast approaching, the acquisition of Klay Thompson by the Dallas Mavericks stands out as one of the most significant moves of the offseason.

At 34 years old, Thompson joins the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal after spending 13 years and winning four championships with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, where he cemented his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has made it clear that Dallas has a different strategy for Thompson, one that will reduce his physical demands and allow him to focus more on his shooting—making his life “a lot easier.”

“Obviously, the big addition was Klay,” Cuban said. “He’s someone you have to face guard because he’s going to make 40% of his shots… You know at Golden State, he was always on the move. They had that motion offense where he was constantly coming off screens and running. We don’t do that, or not nearly as much. We’ll run some of that action for him, but mostly, he’ll be standing in the corner or on the wings, just catching and shooting from Luka [Doncic] and [Kyrie Irving]. Hopefully, his life is going to be a lot easier.”

Klay Thompson on why he chose Dallas

During his introductory press conference with the Mavericks, Klay Thompson shared the reasoning behind his decision to join Dallas, emphasizing the allure of playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“I don’t think you can stick to me as much as you could in the past with guys like Luka and Kyrie out there. That was very attractive to me. At this point in my career, you still can’t leave me open,” Thompson said.

“I look forward to just kind of being rejuvenated here. I have a lot of good basketball left in the tank. I’m just really excited. I still think I can do what I’ve been able to do. It’s just about being in the best shape I could possibly be, but I know I can help this team. Whether it’s the knowledge I’ve gained or big scoring nights. I know that I can still be a very good player in this league.” he concluded.