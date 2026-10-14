Report: Ryan McMahon among expected offseason departures for NY Yankees

Another disappointing season for the New York Yankees has sparked speculation about their future roster, including a recent report regarding third baseman Ryan McMahon ahead of next year.

Another MLB season has ended in disappointment for the New York Yankees. Despite entering the postseason with championship aspirations, the Yankees fell well short of expectations, suffering an early exit against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Now heading into the offseason, the front office is preparing for what could be a summer of major roster turnover.

A report from The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman indicates that third baseman Ryan McMahon could be among those on the move. “The Yankees will try hard to find a way to redirect McMahon’s money elsewhere as they look to improve the roster for 2027,” Sherman reported.

Sherman noted that moving McMahon is primarily a financial decision rather than a reflection of his play, as the veteran remains a valuable asset at third base. Still, after another underwhelming campaign, the Bronx Bombers must weigh every available option to clear payroll flexibility and reshape their roster.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, additional reports suggest the Yankees could turn their attention toward outfield help, potentially targeting Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena. Offloading McMahon’s contract would give New York the financial room needed to pursue Arozarena and other high-profile targets as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees fields a bunt.

Losing McMahon could leave the Yankees with a major infield void

Ever since acquiring McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, the Yankees relied on him to anchor third base. Moving on from the veteran leaves a massive defensive hole at the hot corner, with no clear internal prospects ready to take over.

Advertisement

McMahon’s offense cratered after leaving Denver for the Bronx, as he slumped to a .216 batting average with negligible WAR production across the 2026 season. Trading or releasing him would represent a clear cut-your-losses move, allowing New York to wipe his remaining $16 million salary for 2027 off the books.

If the Yankees part ways with McMahon alongside free-agent decisions surrounding Jazz Chisholm Jr., general manager Brian Cashman faces an immediate offseason burden: securing external trade targets or free agents to fill multiple spots in the starting lineup.

Key takeaways

Ryan McMahon may be moved by the Yankees to clear payroll for 2027.

may be moved by the Yankees to clear payroll for 2027. Clearing McMahon’s salary would help New York pursue Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena .

. Offloading McMahon leaves a $16 million salary gap and an unfilled third-base position.

Advertisement