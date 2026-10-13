NY Yankees reportedly lean toward keeping arbitration-eligible Austin Wells

As the New York Yankees address every position on their lineup, reports hint where the team stands on Austin Wells' future with the club in The Bronx going into the offseason.

Coming off yet another disappointing early playoff exit in the 2026 MLB Postseason, it’s time for the New York Yankees to take a long, painful look in the mirror. That includes searching even the most obscure corners of Yankee Stadium to determine what they can get rid of and what’s indispensable going forward.

Only a handful of players are guaranteed to keep their spots in the lineup next season, and decisions must be made about many of them, including catcher Austin Wells, who will become arbitration-eligible in the offseason.

There may not be much of a debate to be had about Wells’ future in The Bronx, though. At least that’s what reports coming out of Yankee Stadium suggest.

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According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees are planning to keep Wells at the starting catcher position. Whether they invest in a backup catcher who could push Wells for the starting job at some point during the 2027 MLB season is another discussion.

Austin Wells in action.

Austin Wells’ stats in 2026

Coming off a strong 2025 MLB season, Wells didn’t have the 2026 campaign many in The Bronx had hoped for. As a result, the arbitration-eligible catcher presents the Bronx Bombers’ front office with a question about which direction to take heading into the offseason.

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Through 122 appearances in 2026, Wells recorded 334 at-bats, putting up 39 runs, 62 hits, 32 RBIs (all career lows), and 14 home runs. Moreover, Wells’ .186 batting average and .624 OPS were also the worst marks of his professional career.

Contract projection

According to SNY, Wells is projected to earn a $2.6 million contract if he reaches arbitration. Whether he actually reaches that stage or the Yankees avoid it, only time will tell.

Key takeaways

New York Yankees planning to keep Austin Wells as starting catcher for 2027 season.

as starting catcher for 2027 season. Austin Wells recorded career-low 39 runs, 62 hits, and 32 RBIs.

recorded career-low 39 runs, 62 hits, and 32 RBIs. New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells projected to earn $2.6 million contract in arbitration.