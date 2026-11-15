Lions HC Dan Campbell laments Aidan Hutchinson’s injury, can’t provide recovery timeline

The Detroit Lions‘ trip to Munich ended on a positive note in terms of results following their impressive win over the New England Patriots, but not without a significant injury setback. Aidan Hutchinson left the game early after suffering a non-contact injury, which could become a major concern for Dan Campbell.

“Nothing new,” Campbell said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “We’ll know more when we get back in the States, but any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is — he’s a captain of ours — that doesn’t make things easy.”

Hutchinson knows what it’s like to deal with serious injuries, making another setback at this point in the season particularly frustrating. The Lions will have to wait until they return to the US to see what the medical tests reveal.

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An unusual injury

In a bizarre turn of events during the Lions’ Week 10 win over the Patriots, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a right knee injury not on the tackle itself, but while celebrating a first-quarter sack. After taking down the Patriots’ signal-caller to end New England’s opening drive, Hutchinson leaped into the air in excitement and landed awkwardly on the turf, immediately grabbing his knee before heading to the locker room for the rest of the game.

Aidan Hutchinson suffered an injury on this play and went to the locker room. (📺 FOX) https://t.co/ysx9NLmNHF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026

Making the sequence even wilder, Drake Maye also got injured on the exact same play—suffering an ankle issue from the takedown that knocked him out for the remainder of the afternoon as well.

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Hutchinson’s most recent serious injury

Before this latest setback, Hutchinson’s last devastating injury happened back on October 13, 2024, during a Week 6 road blowout against the Dallas Cowboys. While sacking Dak Prescott in the third quarter, Hutchinson’s left leg collided with a teammate, leaving him with a gruesome fractured left tibia and fibula that required emergency surgery that very night.

The injury ended his breakout 2024 campaign on the spot—costing him the final 12 regular-season games plus Detroit‘s postseason run—and kept him sidelined for roughly seven months until he was medically cleared in May 2025 ahead of the following season.

Key takeaways

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a non-contact injury during the Detroit Lions’ Munich win over New England Patriots.

during the Detroit Lions’ Munich win over New England Patriots. Right knee injury occurred while celebrating a first-quarter sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

occurred while celebrating a first-quarter sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. October 13, 2024 fractured left tibia and fibula previously sidelined Aidan Hutchinson for seven months.