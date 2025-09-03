Rockies’ Kyle Freeland issues bold postgame comments on Giants’ star Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers is proving why the San Francisco Giants made a strategic move by acquiring him at the trade deadline in July. Once again delivering an outstanding performance, Devers led the team to a commanding victory over the Colorado Rockies. From the very first inning, the Rockies struggled, particularly their pitcher, Kyle Freeland, who faltered when facing Devers.

Freeland delivered the pitch, and Devers responded by sending it beyond the stands for a home run. While the Giants star admired his shot, Freeland expressed his frustration. Devers then reacted to Freeland’s remarks as he rounded the bases, but the damage was already done and tensions escalated on the field.

Following the Rockies‘ defeat to the Giants, Freeland addressed the incident with the media, offering his perspective on the interaction with Devers. “I found it extremely disrespectful the way he showed me up in the first inning after hitting a home run, just standing there, watching it, and taking his time to trot to first base. I wanted to let him know how disrespectful that was,” Freeland shared with reporters.

It’s uncommon for batters to linger at home plate to watch their home runs; typically, they start their run toward the bases immediately. However, some choose to savor the moment. While hitting a home run warrants celebration—given its rarity—such displays can sometimes ignite tensions on the field.

Devers propels Giants forward

Since Devers joined the Giants, the team has been performing remarkably well. Despite a few setbacks during the regular season, the Giants are still eyeing at least a Wild Card spot by the end of September. Devers’ presence has clearly energized the Giants, and their postseason hopes remain very much alive.

In his most recent outing, Devers took five turns at-bat and showcased his formidable skills. He hit a two-run home run, tallied two RBIs, and added another hit. His performance, mirrored by Casey Schmitt who matched those impressive numbers, was instrumental in securing yet another crucial victory for the Giants as they push for a playoff berth this year.

Player of the Week honors for Devers

It took just a month for Devers to endear himself to Giants fans, earning the Player of the Week award. He shared this accolade with Kyle Schwarber, who also put up stellar numbers during his stint with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Devers notched 11 hits, boasted a .478 batting average, recorded five extra-base hits, and accumulated 10 RBIs over the past few series with the Giants. To keep the Giants’ Wild Card hopes alive, Devers will need to maintain this high level of performance. The team is expected to challenge the New York Mets, who currently hold a five-game lead over San Francisco for the final Wild Card position.

