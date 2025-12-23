White Sox make room for new signing after securing Munetaka Murakami

The Chicago White Sox continue reshaping their roster following the high‑profile addition of Munetaka Murakami. On Tuesday, the team announced they have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb on a one-year, $4.5 million contract, adding another experienced arm to their pitching staff.

Newcomb, a former first-round pick, brings versatility as both a starter and reliever, giving Chicago another option as they continue restructuring their pitching depth heading into the new season.

The club confirmed the move on X, writing: “The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb on a one-year, $4.5-million contract. To make room for Newcomb on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated left-hander Ryan Rolison for assignment.”

Roster implications for the White Sox

Designating Ryan Rolison for assignment was a necessary move to make room for Newcomb on the 40-man roster. Rolison, who had a brief stint with the White Sox, now faces the uncertainty of waivers or potential release, highlighting the competitive nature of roster management during the offseason.

Sean Newcomb #31 with the Athletics pitches against the Angels. Scott Marshall/Getty Images

Strengthening the pitching staff

Adding Newcomb gives the White Sox added flexibility as they plan their rotation and bullpen options. With Murakami bolstering the lineup and Newcomb providing both starting and relief experience, the team aims to build a more balanced roster capable of competing at a higher level in the 2026 MLB season.

