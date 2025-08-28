Giants’ star Rafael Devers expresses comfort at Oracle Park following victory over Cubs

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants are making a late-season push, demonstrating they’re not finished yet in the regular season. Currently trailing the New York Mets by just five games for the final Wild Card spot, the Giants are poised to give it their all. Devers has been pivotal in this effort, especially after leading the team to a commanding victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Following his impressive performance, Devers addressed the media regarding the Giants‘ current situation. When asked if this was the first time he truly felt at ease playing at Oracle Park, he candidly shared his thoughts on performing in San Francisco.

“I’ve never said that I don’t feel comfortable here. I always give everything I have, and I’m here to do my job,” Devers stated after the Giants’ 12-3 triumph over the Cubs. “There are good days and bad days in baseball, and that’s just part of the game,” he added, reflecting on the ups and downs of the sport.

Since joining the Giants, Devers has hit 12 home runs, and the San Francisco fan base remains eager to see more from him. His standout performances have been instrumental in the team’s resurgence and close proximity to a Wild Card berth, fueling fans’ hopes for a postseason appearance.

One of Devers’ runs came from a bizarre mistake

In an exhilarating performance by the Giants, one of the most astonishing moments against the Cubs unfolded in the bottom of the fifth inning. Devers scored a run in an unusual sequence after Matt Chapman connected with the ball. As Kyle Tucker attempted a throw to home plate, the ball inadvertently struck Chapman in the head.

This miscue allowed Smith to capitalize by scoring a second run on the play, further extending the Giants’ lead against the Cubs. The Cubs, who were vying for a crucial opportunity to surpass the Philadelphia Phillies in the standings and secure a direct postseason berth, faced a challenging setback.

Devers’ stats against the Cubs

It wasn’t just fortuitous plays that propelled the Giants to a decisive victory over Chicago. Raffy exhibited outstanding leadership, dominating various statistical categories, which earned him a standing ovation from the enthusiastic crowd at Oracle Park.

Devers’ impressive stat line included a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, 4 runs, 2 home runs (bringing his season total to 27), 5 RBIs (increasing his tally to 89), and a walk (marking his 92nd of the year), alongside a .258 batting average. If Devers maintain this level of performance, the Giants could find themselves in strong contention for at least a Wild Card position in the postseason race.

