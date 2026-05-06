Shohei Ohtani accepts pitching-only role as Dodgers search for offense

Shohei Ohtani explained why the Los Angeles Dodgers want him focused on pitching during his hitting slump, saying he understands the team’s decision despite a strong outing against the Houston Astros.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to manage Shohei Ohtani carefully amid recent offensive struggles, with manager Dave Roberts shifting plans for Ohtani and opting to use the two-way star exclusively as a pitcher in their 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. The decision reflects both Ohtani’s current form at the plate and the team’s need to maximize his impact on the mound.

After the game, Ohtani acknowledged the reasoning behind the approach. “If there was a situation where I was hitting well, I’m sure the team would want me to pitch and hit as well. I understand in this situation where just focus on the pitching, turn the page on hitting, I understand that the team might think like that.” he said through his interpreter, according to SportsNet LA.

The outing itself was strong. Ohtani delivered seven innings, his longest appearance of the season, allowing just two runs while striking out eight batters. However, a lack of run support once again proved costly, as the Dodgers managed only one run in the loss.

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Strong performance on the mound highlights Ohtani’s value

Despite taking the loss, Ohtani showed why the Dodgers trust him in a pitching-focused role. He allowed only four hits across seven innings, with the damage limited to solo home runs by Christian Walker and Braden Shewmake.

"If there was a situation where I was hitting well, I'm sure the team would want me to pitch and hit as well. I understand in this situation where just focus on the pitching, turn the page on hitting, I understand that the team might think like that."



Shohei Ohtani (L (2-2), 7.0… pic.twitter.com/O7X3FJu1MV — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 6, 2026

The outing reinforced his ability to control games from the mound, especially at a time when the team is searching for consistency. With zero walks and efficient command, Ohtani demonstrated the kind of dominance that can anchor the rotation.

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Offensive struggles influence Dodgers’ strategy

At the plate, Ohtani has been part of the broader struggles affecting the Dodgers’ lineup. The reigning MVP is hitting .240 with a .382 on-base percentage, along with six home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

More notably, he is in the middle of a slump, going hitless in his last five games (0-for-17). That stretch has likely influenced the team’s decision to temporarily limit his role and allow him to reset offensively while continuing to contribute as a pitcher.

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As the series continues, Ohtani is expected to return to the lineup as a hitter, but for now, the Dodgers appear focused on managing his workload and maximizing his effectiveness in one role at a time.