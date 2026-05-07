Real Madrid confirm Valverde will miss Barcelona Clasico after Tchouameni fight

After a locker room brawl between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid will open disciplinary actions against both, but what is a fact is that the Uruguayan won't play El Clasico against Barcelona.

Thing aren’t going well at Real Madrid. A team that’s usually used to being atop of the soccer world is going in a downward spiral. After Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly came to blows, it’s been confirmed the Uruguayan will miss the game against Barcelona. The team will open disciplinary proceeding against both players.

The club has announced that Valverde suffered a head injury. “After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde… he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma. Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis.”

The rest period immediately confirms that Valverde won’t be available for manager Alvaro Arbeloa in the weekend when they face Barcelona. The injury came after Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly hit Valverde, which caused him to fall and hit his head, opening a huge gash on his head, leaving him semi-conscious.

Advertisement

This wasn’t the first fight between Valverde and Tchouameni

While this came to a tragic end, this was not the first incident between Valverde and Tchouameni. It all but confirms they have bad blood between each other. It was reported that on May 6th, Valverde and Tchouameni almost came to a physical confrontation as well, but were separated on time.

🚨 BREAKING: FULL DETAILS OF THE VALVERDE VS TCHOUAMENI STORY:



– Yesterday, in training, Tchouaméni gave a hard tackle to Fede, which Fede did NOT like AT ALL. Tchouaméni insisted he didn't do it on purpose, but Fede did NOT accept his apology. Fede then kept trying to RETALIATE… pic.twitter.com/8SespNUTct — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 7, 2026

However, a day later things got chirpy once again and Valverde ended up getting the short end of the stick. Valverde is one of Madrid’s longest-tenured players right now on the roster, and one of the captains of the team.

Advertisement

Real Madrid is in complete disarray

Not only are Madrid heading towards their second straight season without any silverware, the locker room is completely fractured. Valverde and Tchouameni are at war. It seems like no one really respects Alvaro Arbeloa as manager. And, Kylian Mbappe is showing a very rebelious attitude towards all things Real Madrid.

Vini Jr. is also rumored to be unhappy. Many players are having very bad seasons, and all this just before a World Cup year. The fact is that Madrid need to make big changes for the upcoming year.