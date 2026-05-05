Dave Roberts shifts plans for Shohei Ohtani ahead of Dodgers’ next series

Looking to build on their momentum in the series opener against the Astros, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is shaking things up. Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, Roberts has reportedly pivoted on Shohei Ohtani’s role.

Following the series opener against the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reversed course regarding Shohei Ohtani‘s role for Tuesday’s matchup, due to the victory 8-3.

Prior to the game, Roberts informed the media that Ohtani would pull double duty as a two-way player on Tuesday, but he shifted plans following the victory, announcing that the Japanese superstar will focus solely on his start on the mound.

Ohtani put together a productive performance in the opener, recording two runs, two walks, and two RBIs. Despite going hitless in three at-bats, his presence helped fuel an 8-3 victory on Monday.

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While other clubs are scrambling to find a rhythm—like the New York Mets, who recently found some relief after beating the Colorado Rockies—the Dodgers remain focused on their World Series title defense.

It’s interesting to note during Dave Roberts postgame scrum last game when he said that Shohei Ohtani wouldn’t be hitting in his start today, he made emphasis on this fly out in his fourth at-bat.



“I thought in that fourth at-bat, he was starting to feel something,” Roberts… pic.twitter.com/dhKKC6kxXV — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) May 5, 2026

Ohtani’s performance on the mound

As one of the few players capable of elite production as both a pitcher and a hitter, Ohtani is proving that the years spent developing his two-way talent with the Angels have reached a peak in Los Angeles.

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With the Dodgers’ coaching staff fully trusting him in the rotation, Ohtani has pitched to a 2-1 record across five starts. His numbers on the hill have been dominant, posting 34 strikeouts, a 0.60 ERA, and a 0.87 WHIP through 30.0 innings.

Now, with the Japanese standout set to focus entirely on the mound, the Astros will need to overhaul their offensive strategy if they hope to bounce back and take the second game of the series.