Cristiano Ronaldo continues to add to his historic career, scoring his 100th league goal with Al Nassr during a crucial Saudi Pro League match against Al-Shabat, a result that keeps the club firmly in the title race. The Portuguese star once again delivered in a decisive moment, extending his remarkable scoring record in domestic competition.

The milestone goal arrived in the 75th minute after a well-placed cross into the box found Ronaldo in space. The forward controlled the delivery and finished confidently with his left foot to score Al Nassr’s third goal of the night, in a match that ended 4-2 against Al-Shabab.

The result was driven by a standout performance from Joao Felix, who scored a hat-trick with goals in the 3rd, 10th, and 90+8th minutes, helping seal a crucial victory for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

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With this latest strike, Ronaldo now stands at 971 career goals, moving him just 29 away from the iconic 1,000-goal milestone. His consistency in front of goal continues to define his late career, even as he competes in a new league environment.

Ronaldo delivers again in decisive moment for Al Nassr

The goal not only marked a personal milestone but also carried major importance for Al Nassr’s title ambitions in the Saudi Pro League. At a stage where every point matters, Ronaldo’s ability to produce in high-pressure moments remains a key asset for the team.

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His positioning inside the box and sharp finishing once again highlighted why he continues to be one of the most decisive forwards in world soccer, even at this stage of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every team in the league this season, further underscoring his unmatched consistency.

The top of the Saudi Pro League table after Al Nassr’s win vs Al Shabab

Position Team Points Games played Goal differential 1 Al Nassr 82 32 60 2 Al Hilal 77 31 55 3 Al Ahli Saudi 72 31 39 4 Al Qadisiyah 68 31 42