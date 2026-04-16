Shohei Ohtani’s in-game support helps Dalton Rushing propel Dodgers past NY Mets

The New York Mets were left searching for answers after being dismantled by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 3-0 series sweep. While the Dodgers’ dominant performance was expected, it was Shohei Ohtani’s influence off the field that stole the headlines, specifically a prophetic pre-game exchange with teammate Dalton Rushing.

“Twenty minutes before first pitch, he said, ‘Hey, go hit a home run today.’ I said, ‘Alright Sho, I got you.’ Sure enough, it happened in my last at-bat,” Rushing told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain following the victory.

Rushing’s blast provided the exclamation point on a contest that was already well in hand, ending in an 8-2 rout. The young catcher didn’t just provide the fireworks; he turned in a massive box-score performance against the New York pitching staff. Finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Rushing solidified himself as the standout performer in Wednesday’s finale.

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While Edwin Diaz raised concerns for the Dodgers, the real story remains the sheer depth of the Los Angeles roster. Manager Dave Roberts continues to find production from every corner of the clubhouse, a luxury that has separated the Dodgers from the rest of the league early this season.

Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double.

Is Ohtani pacing toward another MVP campaign?

Ohtani remains the perennial focal point of the MVP conversation. By continuing to redefine the boundaries of the sport, he has made it nearly impossible to discuss the greatest players in baseball history without mentioning his name first.

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Currently, Ohtani is slashing .254/.402/.508 with a .910 OPS, figures that mirror his previous MVP-winning campaigns. Through 64 at-bats, he has tallied five home runs and 16 hits, proving to be the engine that drives the high-powered Dodgers offense.

Rushing’s historic start to the season

In just his second big-league season, Rushing is making a loud case for more playing time, launching four home runs in a mere 17 at-bats, trailing Ohtani by just one for the team lead. His early-season slash line of .529/.556/1.353 (1.908 OPS) with nine hits and seven runs scored is nothing short of historic for a reserve player.

Rushing’s breakout provides the Dodgers with a lethal offensive alternative in a lineup that is already among the most feared in the game. His confidence at the plate has turned him into a key asset for Roberts as the Dodgers continue their surge through the National League.

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