Real Madrid to open disciplinary proceedings against Valverde, Tchouameni after fight

In the wake of their physical altercation, Real Madrid has reportedly initiated disciplinary proceedings against both Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Following reports of a physical altercation at Valdebebas between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid have officially opened internal disciplinary proceedings, according to a formal statement released on the club’s website.

“Real Madrid announce that, following the events that took place this morning, the club has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against players Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni,” the club stated.

On the eve of a high-stakes El Clasico clash against Barcelona, the Merengues further noted: “The club will announce the outcome of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

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All eyes now turn to the Real Madrid faithful, who cling to the hope that Los Merengues can still clinch the LaLiga title. However, that path to glory requires a high-stakes victory over Barcelona in this weekend’s pivotal showdown.

Official Statement — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 7, 2026

Real Madrid issues medical update on Valverde

Following reports that Valverde was hospitalized after a physical clash with Tchouameni, Real Madrid have released an official statement. The club confirmed that the Uruguayan midfielder sustained a head injury.

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The medical outlook is a significant blow for Los Blancos as they prepare for a demanding stretch of matches without one of their primary catalysts. While Tchouameni would typically be the logical internal replacement in the lineup, his involvement in the incident likely complicates his status.

The road ahead for Real Madrid

With only four matches remaining on the calendar, Real Madrid’s focus shift exclusively to LaLiga. After being bounced from all cup competitions—including a disappointing exit from European play—the club is left fighting for pride and a strong finish in domestic action.