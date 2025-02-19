Baseball is known for its slow pace, but there are times when the game transforms into an epic battle of endurance and strategy. There have been games that stretch beyond what any fan or player could imagine.

Throughout Major League Baseball‘s history, the longest games not only challenged the patience of the fans, who were sitting and cheering for multiple hours, but also the physical and mental endurance of the players.

From marathons that cross the 20-inning threshold to the impressive matchups that have reached 30, these extra-inning marathons have earned a special place in the legacy of the sport and will always be remembered.

What was the longest MLB game in history?

The game between the Brooklyn Robins (who would later become the Dodgers) and the Boston Braves in 1920, is one of the most legendary games in baseball history, not only for its duration but also for the circumstances surrounding it.

Source: @BravesHistorian

This matchup remains the longest in terms of innings, lasting an astounding 26 innings, a record that still stands today. But beyond its incredible length, what truly stands out is the physical endurance of the players.

The game began with a 1-1 tie, as after hours of play, darkness forced the umpires to suspend the game, since Ebbets Field, the home of the Robins, lacked artificial lighting.

This lack of lights to continue the game into the night left the players in an unusual situation: playing for more than three and a half hours without access to technology that is now standard.

Leon Cadore, the Robins’ pitcher, and Joe Oeschger, the Braves’ pitcher, stayed on the mound for all 26 innings. For them, it was not just a battle against the opposing team, but also a test of their endurance.

Though the game ended without a winner, its impact on baseball history was profound. This marathon of innings left an indelible mark, demonstrating not only the players’ endurance but also their dedication and passion for the game.

For the fans, who stayed in their seats for hours, this game was a testament to the spirit of old-school baseball, where the duration of a game didn’t matter, but rather the commitment and desire to compete without giving up.

Top 10 longest MLB games in history

Date Teams Final Score Length May 1, 1920 Brooklyn Robins vs. Boston Braves 1-1 (Tie) 26 innings May 8, 1984 Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 25 innings Sept. 11, 1974 St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets 4-3 25 innings April 15, 1968 Houston Astros vs. New York Mets 1-0 24 innings July 21, 1945 Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Athletics 1-1 (Tie) 24 innings Sept. 1, 1906 Philadelphia Athletics vs. Boston Americans 4-1 24 innings May 31, 1964 San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets 8-6 23 innings June 27, 1939 Brooklyn Dodgers vs. Boston Bees 2-2 (Tie) 23 innings April 17, 2008 Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres 2-1 22 innings Aug. 31, 1993 Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians 5-4 22 innings