In baseball dugouts, there is a tradition that has lasted longer than any trophy: the unmistakable sound of players chewing gum and sunflower seeds. It’s almost become a trademark of the MLB and its biggest stars.

At first glance, it seems like just a simple pastime, but behind this habit lies a story full of superstition, strategy and camaraderie. But where does this tradition come from? And why is it still alive today?

From the days when tobacco ruled the fields to the present, chewing something during the game has been a way to channel energy, maintain focus and, of course, add a little flavor to the long waits between plays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do baseball players chew gum and seeds?

The tradition of chewing gum and sunflower seeds in baseball has both practical and cultural roots. First and foremost, players do it as a way to manage anxiety and nervousness during the long periods of waiting between plays.

Salvador Perez waits on the mound for relief pitcher Jake Brentz #59 against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on July 08, 2021. (Source: Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Baseball, being a sport with a lot of pauses, requires players to stay focused and calm, and chewing gum or seeds helps them channel their nervous energy. Although this may sound quite simple, it has helped many to maintain focus.

Advertisement

Historically, this practice began as a healthier alternative to tobacco, which was common among players in the early decades of baseball. In this way, sunflower seeds took the place of tobacco, becoming a symbolic element of the game.

Advertisement

Over time, chewing gum or seeds has become a tradition passed down from generation to generation, even adopted by those who see it as a small ritual that brings them luck or helps them maintain focus.

Infielder Mark Reynolds #12 of the Colorado Rockies blows a bubble with gum during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 30, 2017. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also a social component to this act. In the dugout, chewing seeds or gum becomes a shared activity that strengthens camaraderie among players. Often, it serves as a distraction to relieve boredom.

Chewing gum and seeds not only serve a practical function by helping players stay alert and calm, but they also form part of a cultural legacy that has been passed down over the years, even though it’s a simple action.