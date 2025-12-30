NY Mets Rumors: Two free agents ruled out by MLB insider

The 2026 MLB season is in full preparation, and many teams are still shaping their rosters to be as competitive as possible. The New York Mets, however, may have to rule out two big names who remain available in free agency.

Kyle Tucker and Kazuma Okamoto are two highly sought-after free agents this offseason, but Queens might not be a potential landing spot for them. According to insider Jon Heyman, it’s unlikely they will end up wearing blue and orange.

“That’s a long way away if even a possibility,” Heyman said regarding Tucker’s situation via B/R Walk-Off. Additionally, he ruled out Okamoto as a potential arrival in New York: “They looked at Willson Contreras. The teams that are interested in do not include the Mets.”

Surprising competition for Imai

As the off-season heats up, the Mets confront surprise contender in Tatsuya Imai pursuit as the Chicago White Sox have reportedly entered the bidding for the right-hander.

While New York was initially seen as a frontrunner, the aggressive interest from the South Side adds a new layer of complexity to these high-stakes negotiations. The Yankees and the Phillies are two other teams pursuing the player.

Waiting for Bellinger

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the free-agent market is expected to heat up significantly after the New Year, as many teams are currently in a “waiting game” during the holiday break.

This shift in momentum will likely clarify the future of Cody Bellinger. While the Yankees remain confident in a reunion, Heyman suggests that the Mets might be patient with Bellinger’s situation, as they are hesitant to commit to a long-term contract that extends into his late thirties.