The home run is baseball’s ultimate moment—the instant when the stadium erupts and the ball vanishes into the night. But not all are the same. Some define careers, others shatter records and a select few become the stuff of legend.

From Babe Ruth forever changing the game with his prodigious power to Barry Bonds rewriting history with 762 home runs, the league’s greatest sluggers have left an indelible mark on the sport. But who are the all-time home run leaders?

This journey through baseball’s most prolific sluggers not only celebrates their staggering numbers but also the stories and legacies they’ve etched into the heart of the game, leaving an everlasting impact on MLB history.

Rank Player Home Runs (HR) Years Active 1 Barry Bonds 762 1986–2007 2 Hank Aaron 755 1954–1976 3 Babe Ruth 714 1914–1935 4 Albert Pujols 703 2001–2022 5 Alex Rodriguez 696 1994–2016 6 Willie Mays 660 1951–1973 7 Ken Griffey Jr. 630 1989–2010 8 Jim Thome 612 1991–2012 9 Sammy Sosa 609 1989–2007 10 Frank Robinson 586 1956–1976 11 Mark McGwire 583 1986–2001 12 David Ortiz 541 1997–2016 13 Mickey Mantle 536 1951–1968

13. Mickey Mantle – 536 HR

Mickey Mantle (Source: @Baseball_OTD)

12. David Ortiz – 541 HR

David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox poses during photo day at the Red Sox spring training complex on February 24, 2008. (Source: Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Nicknamed “Big Papi”, David Ortiz became a Boston Red Sox icon and one of the most prolific designated hitters in MLB history. Debuting in 1997, he found his greatest success after joining the Red Sox in 2003.

With 541 career home runs, he played a crucial role in securing three World Series titles for Boston. On September 12, 2015, he reached the 500-home run milestone, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest sluggers of all time.

11. Mark McGwire – 583 HR

Mark McGwire participates in the 1999 All -Star Game Home Run Derby at Fenway Park on July 12, 1999. (Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Mickey Mantle, a New York Yankees legend, is remembered for his combination of power and speed. Playing his entire career with the Yankees from 1951 to 1968, he hit 536 home runs, many of them traveling prodigious distances that fueled his myth. Despite injuries that plagued his career, he was selected to 20 All-Star Games and won three American League MVP awards, leaving an indelible mark on baseball history.

10. Frank Robinson – 586 HR

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson throws out the first pitch before the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 9, 2015. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Frank Robinson was one of the most complete hitters in baseball history, combining power, consistency, and leadership. Playing from 1956 to 1976, he hit 586 home runs and became the first player to win the MVP award in both the National League (1961) and the American League (1966).

His 1966 season with the Baltimore Orioles was legendary, as he won the Triple Crown and led the team to its first World Series title. Beyond his accomplishments as a player, he made history as the first Black manager in MLB, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.

9. Sammy Sosa – 609 HR

Rightfielder Sammy Sosa #22 of the Chicago Cubs chats with Ugueth Urbina and Manny Ramirez during batting practice for the MLB All-Star Game Game Home Run Derby in 2002. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Born in the Dominican Republic, Sammy Sosa became an international sensation during the 1998 home run chase, battling Mark McGwire for the single-season record. That year, he finished with 66 home runs and went on to total 609 over his career.

A seven-time All-Star and the 1998 National League MVP, his energy and enthusiasm made him a beloved figure in Chicago and beyond. His role in revitalizing baseball during the late 1990s cemented his legacy as one of the game’s most dynamic sluggers.

8. Jim Thome – 612 HR

Jim Thome #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 16, 2009. (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Known for his humility and prodigious power, Jim Thome became one of the most respected sluggers of his generation. Playing from 1991 to 2012, he hit his 500th career homer on September 16, 2007.

His patient approach at the plate, combined with his ability to hit towering home runs, made him a vital asset to every team he played for. A five-time All-Star, he was celebrated for both his offensive achievements and his sportsmanship.

7. Ken Griffey Jr. – 630 HR

Ken Griffey Jr #24 of the Seattle Mariners makes a hit during the game against the New York Yankees on September 20, 2009. (Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

With his smooth left-handed swing and infectious smile, Ken Griffey Jr. was one of baseball’s most popular players. Debuting in 1989, he reached the 500-home-run milestone on June 20, 2004.

A 13-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, “Junior” was not only a feared power hitter but also one of the best defensive center fielders of his era. Despite injuries limiting his later years, His impact on the game and his effortless power made him a fan favorite and Hall of Famer.

6. Willie Mays – 660 HR

Former Giants star Willie Mays throws out the first pitch before Game Five of the NLCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nicknamed “The Say Hey Kid”, Willie Mays is widely regarded as one of the most complete players in baseball history. Playing from 1951 to 1973, he blended power, speed, and defensive brilliance to compile 660 career home runs.

In addition to his offensive prowess, he was a 12-time Gold Glove winner and a 24-time All-Star, making his mark as one of the greatest center fielders ever. His electrifying style and charisma made him a beloved figure in the sport.

5. Alex Rodriguez – 696 HR

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at Legends Field on February 23, 2007. (Source: Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez, known as “A-Rod”, combined power, speed, and fielding ability to become one of MLB’s premier sluggers. Debuting in 1994, he reached his 500th career home run on August 4, 2007, becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat at just 32 years and eight days old.

A 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP, he was an offensive force throughout his career. While his legacy was clouded by controversy, his impact on the game remains undeniable.

4. Albert Pujols – 703 HR

Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinalslooks on at bat during the sixth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres in 2022. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Albert Pujols established himself as one of the most feared and consistent hitters of his generation. Debuting in 2001, he quickly proved his offensive dominance, reaching the 500-home-run milestone on April 22, 2014.

Throughout his illustrious career, he was an 11-time All-Star and a three-time National League MVP. Known for his impeccable work ethic and dedication to the game, he sustained an elite level of play for over two decades, solidifying his place among baseball’s all-time greats.

3. Babe Ruth – 714 HR

George Herman “Babe” Ruth (Source: @MLBEurope)

George Herman “Babe” Ruth is perhaps the most legendary figure in baseball history. Playing from 1914 to 1935, he revolutionized the game with his unparalleled power, smashing 714 home runs at a time when such numbers were unheard of.

He became the first player to reach the 500-home-run milestone on August 11, 1929, setting a standard for future sluggers. Beyond his offensive prowess, he began his career as a dominant pitcher before transitioning into the game’s first true power hitter, forever altering baseball’s trajectory.

2. Hank Aaron – 755 HR

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers in 2016. (Source: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Affectionately known as “Hammerin’ Hank”, Hank Aaron‘s 755 career home runs stood as the MLB record for over three decades. Playing from 1954 to 1976, he was the model of consistency, recording 20 or more home runs in 20 consecutive seasons—an unparalleled achievement.

On April 8, 1974, he surpassed Babe Ruth’s long-standing record with his 715th homer, a moment that transcended sports as Aaron faced racism and adversity while chasing history. His resilience and excellence on the field made him an icon, both in baseball and in American culture.

1. Barry Bonds – 762 HR

Leftfielder Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a photo on March 16, 2004. (Source: Andy Hayt/Getty Images)

Barry Bonds stands as Major League Baseball’s all-time home run king, amassing 762 career homers. His career, spanning from 1986 to 2007, was defined by an exceptional combination of power, plate discipline and athleticism.

In 2001, he shattered the single-season home run record with an astonishing 73, a feat that remains unmatched. A 14-time All-Star and seven-time National League MVP, he was both feared and revered for his ability to change a game with one swing. Despite the controversies surrounding his later years, his dominance at the plate cemented his legacy as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.