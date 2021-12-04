Steve Cohen’s team made the biggest move of the offseason by signing Max Scherzer but they still haven’t found a new manager. When will it happen?

The New York Mets were, once again, one of the most disappointing teams in all of Major League Baseball last season. Even though they weren’t World Series favorites, they should’ve at least made the playoffs.

Following quite an embarrassing campaign, manager Luis Rojas was handed the boot and understandably so. It’s been several weeks since then and there’s no traction or even a rumor regarding a replacement.

The Mets still made a huge splash in the offseason by signing veteran star Max Scherzer to a massive 3-year, $130 million contract. But when are they going to get serious and look for a new boss? According to Andy Martino of SNY, the search could finally start next week.

The Mets Haven’t Had A Single Interview For The Manager Position

(Transcript via ClutchPoints)

“Basically, they’re at square zero, square 0.5. They haven’t begun the process yet,” Marino said. “It was a very intense focus on player acquisitions until this deadline of the lockout. Today was actually occupied in figuring out how to be an organization during the lockout. There’s a lot of things that the Mets have to figure out — what they can say to the press, who they can talk to, what they can do.”

“But obviously, [general manager Billy Eppler] has his ideas, [team president Sandy Alderson] has his ideas. I’m sure [team owner] Steve Cohen has some ideas, or at least questions. And really, over the next couple days, they’re gonna get more serious about having these conversations, getting a list together. The earliest we probably see an interview would be next week. But at this point, since they have little else to do and can’t make any trades or sign any players, next week sounds like a realistic time to actually start these interviews.”

Steve Cohen wants to win right away and will spare no expenses to take the team to the top of the National League. But they need to stop improvising and doing everything on the go. Hopefully, the new skipped will be able to develop a winning culture for a team that’s been poorly managed from top to bottom for way too long now.