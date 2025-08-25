Trent Grisham drops clues about what could come after Yankees contract

Trent Grisham‘s future with the New York Yankees is not secure. With his contract set to expire, he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season. He admitted that while he’s focused on the present, the thought of free agency has crossed his mind.

“I’m doing everything I can to just really stay present with the team and continue the good year,” Grisham told NY Daily News. On the topic of free agency, he added, “I would be lying if I said it hasn’t crossed my mind, but every time it does, I really try to get back into the present.”

Grisham has been a highly productive player for the Yankees this season, with over 20+ home runs, placing him among the team’s top three in that category and making him a likely candidate for the team’s future.

The City and Teammates Have Grisham’s Attention

In his comments, shared in an article by Gary Phillips for NY Daily News, Grisham revealed that he gets along very well with his teammates, which is something that has been evident in the chemistry he shares with Aaron Judge and others. He also admitted that he likes New York.

“I like this place a lot,” Grisham said about playing for the Yankees. “I like the guys we have in the clubhouse. I like New York. There’s a lot of things I like about it, so we’ll see.” Now, all that’s left is for the team to offer him a new contract at the end of the year.

What Grisham has contributed to the Yankees has been very notable across several categories. He ranks fourth on the team in both hits and runs and is second in walks. Without a doubt, he has become a player who can provide significant offensive value.