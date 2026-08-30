Trevor Story’s rehab process had its reasons as the Red Sox eye the playoffs

Trevor Story has been sidelined for several months due to injury, and he is ready to make himself available to the Boston Red Sox during the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

After missing more than three months of the season and going through his rehabilitation process in Worcester, Trevor Story completed his recovery and was activated to rejoin the Boston Red Sox’ main roster for the final stretch of the regular season. The BoSox’ push to make the playoffs aligns with the idea behind having the player undergo surgery.

“It means everything, I think that was kind of the point of having the surgery when we did is if (the Red Sox) fought our way back into (the playoff picture), then there’d be a real chance that I can contribute the way that I know I can. So all that’s kind of coming together now and I’m excited about rejoining the club,” Story said via Worcester T&G Sports‘ Tommy Cassell.

The Red Sox are battling head-to-head with the New York Yankees in the AL East in an effort to dethrone the Tampa Bay Rays from the top spot. It seems difficult, but there are still several games left to make it happen.

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Roman Anthony is also ready to return in Boston

A partial tear of a tendon in the ring finger of his right hand kept Roman Anthony from being alongside his teammates for a few months. After completing his rehabilitation assignment in the Minor Leagues (Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester), the outfielder is excited about his return.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a double.

“I’m ready. I feel like I’m ready. So for me, I’ve felt somewhat ready since the first game in Portland and I think I’m just understanding that with that comes volume and all the different things that go into a rehab assignment and for me it was about getting back out there and, I said it before, (but) getting back into baseball mode, right?,” he said also via Tommy Cassell on X.

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Focused on the playoffs

Closing out their four-game series against the New York Yankees today at Yankee Stadium, the Red Sox are preparing to return home to Fenway Park. They host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set from August 31 to September 2, followed by another three-game series against the Chicago White Sox from September 4 to 6, before visiting the Minnesota Twins from September 7 to 9.

Holding on to a wild-card spot, Boston needs to fix its bullpen inconsistencies, keep its core hitters healthy, and dominate against sub-.500 opponents during this final month to secure a berth in the postseason.

The returns of both Trevor Story and Roman Anthony could prove crucial to achieving their goal. Will this historic team finally be able to put its name back in a World Series?