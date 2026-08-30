Trevor Story makes sure to respect Red Sox teammates in his return to the team with Roman Anthony

Trevor Story rejoins the Boston Red Sox during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season. The goal? To continue what his teammates have accomplished.

Both Trevor Story and Roman Anthony returned to the Boston Red Sox, providing an important boost for the team during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season. However, the shortstop said he does not feel like a superhero and praised what his teammates have accomplished up to this point in the season.

“It’s not like heroes are coming back. We’re not looking at it that way. These guys have put in the work and done the things and performed on the field to get us to where we’re at and we’re just coming in to help that,” Story said per Mass Live reporter Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox are one of the teams battling for a spot in the playoffs, currently trailing the Tampa Bay Rays. As the end of the regular season draws closer, the returns of Story and Anthony could provide a very important emotional boost to keep fighting in the AL East.

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How much impact will Story’s return have?

Story’s return to the active roster gives the Boston Red Sox a major defensive upgrade at shortstop and leadership in the clubhouse down the stretch, even as he works to find his rhythm at the plate. Before landing on the 60-day injured list in late May due to a sports hernia that required surgery, the 33-year-old veteran was struggling offensively through 41 games, slashing .206/.244/.303 with 3 home runs, 19 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases.

Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Wenceel Perez of the Detroit Tigers at first base.

Despite those early-season hitting woes, his elite glove and veteran presence bolster a Boston team pushing for a Wild Card spot, giving it much-needed stability in the middle infield for the final stretch of the regular season.

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Anthony’s return is also key

Getting top prospect Roman Anthony back in the outfield gives Boston a massive boost right when every win counts in the postseason chase. Prior to missing time with an ankle sprain, the rookie phenom was putting together an eye-opening campaign, slashing .278/.372/.465 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases in 88 games.

Reinserting his elite plate discipline, left-handed power, and pure athleticism into the everyday lineup injects immediate high-voltage energy into the Red Sox offense as they gear up for the final stretch of the MLB season.