Trevor Story, Roman Anthony reportedly turn down Red Sox to stay in minor leagues

Not only are the Boston Red Sox set to bring Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back to the lineup, but Roman Anthony is also nearing a return. In fact, the organization was expecting Story and Anthony to be on their way to meet with the rest of the Red Sox in New York ahead of the high-stakes four-game series against the Yankees. However, the duo opted to delay their MLB call-up in order to get one more game in their rehab assignments with the Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox.

Both Story and Anthony struggled to start their rehab assignments in Triple-A baseball. While Story tuned out the critics amid his rough patch, Anthony showed some reaction at the plate, proving he was serious when he said he wanted to put the criticism surrounding his injury recovery behind him. Whether they still have something to prove or not, both Story and Anthony decided to extend their stints in the minors—or so they said.

“Roman Anthony just said he (and Trevor Story) decided they wanted to get more at-bats here in Triple-A Worcester today as opposed to wasting a day traveling to New York,” as reported by Tommy Cassell of Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

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Curious decision on Story, Anthony’s part

Usually, when a player is given the green light to return to the major league lineup, it takes no time for him to pack his things and be on his way to wherever the MLB club is playing. However, it appears Anthony and Story were in no rush to leave Worcester, nor did they have any desire to spend a day as tourists in New York City.

Roman Anthony and Trevor Story.

Focused on getting back to 100 percent and finding their mojo again, the duo opted to stick around for at least one more game with the WooSox. It remains to be seen how the Red Sox react to Story and Anthony’s decision.

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Just recently, Boston’s Chief Baseball Officer (CBO) Craig Breslow guaranteed Story’s starting job would be waiting for him under one condition. Perhaps this changes things and how the organization views the injured infielder and left fielder.

Story and Anthony’s stats in minors

While Story has now been in Worcester for a while, Anthony is still new to the lineup. However, their numbers indicate that has had little to do with their production.

Through eight games with the WooSox, Story has gone 4-for-29 at the plate, with two runs, two RBIs, and 10 strikeouts. His batting stats are as tough to look at, with a .138 AVG, .167 OBP, .138 SLG, and .305 OPS. Throughout the 2026 MLB season, he had registered a .206 AVG, .244 OBP, .303 SLG, and .547 OPS.

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As for Anthony, his numbers are a bit better. He’s only played in two games at Triple-A, going 2-for-8. He went hitless in his first game before going 2-for-4 in his second, including a home run. His Triple-A slash line stands at a .250 AVG, .333 OBP, .625 SLG, and .958 OPS. At the MLB level, Anthony has a .229 AVG, .354 OBP, .321 SLG, and .675 OPS through 30 games with Boston in 2026.